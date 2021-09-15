Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells 1,126 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 442 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $15,991.56.

NASDAQ DMTK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 414,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,280. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DermTech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of DermTech by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

