Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEA. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

