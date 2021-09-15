Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,865,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $462,415.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,518,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

