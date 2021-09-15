Insider Selling: WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Director Sells 10,024 Shares of Stock

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WETF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.09 million, a P/E ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,142,000 after purchasing an additional 382,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,044,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.