InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,651.52

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,651.52 ($60.77) and traded as high as GBX 4,688 ($61.25). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,617 ($60.32), with a volume of 444,109 shares trading hands.

IHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,771.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,651.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,900.18.

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

About InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.