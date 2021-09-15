International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

