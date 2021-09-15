Intersect Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,210 HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HNI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in HNI by 58.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:HNI opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

