Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $285.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.62. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

