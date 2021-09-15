Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $567.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $536.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.54. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

