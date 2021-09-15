Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $567.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $536.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.54. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.55.
In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
