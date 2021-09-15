Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.20. 2,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,130. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.63 and its 200 day moving average is $182.84.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.