Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $30.93 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,858 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $30,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. 37,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,278. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

