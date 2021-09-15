Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $4.08 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.24. 576,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,258,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

