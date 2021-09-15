Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 44,745 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,745 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $43,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Truist Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,260,597. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.11. 93,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.73 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

