Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,567,000 after purchasing an additional 86,782 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,516,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 828,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,447. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.