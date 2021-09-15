Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 1,011.9% in August

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 1,011.9% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.65.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.
