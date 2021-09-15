Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 1,011.9% in August

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 1,011.9% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

