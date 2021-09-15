Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,272.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.36. 1,208,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,776,973. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

