Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,462 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,150,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.