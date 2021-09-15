Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.06. 54,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

