Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.05. 51,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,509. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $157.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day moving average is $149.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

