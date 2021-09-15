Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Position Boosted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,670,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,838,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

