Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Descartes Systems Group (DSG)

9/9/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$101.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$104.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$67.16 and a twelve month high of C$109.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total transaction of C$6,272,540.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at C$10,493,202.19.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

