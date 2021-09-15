Investors Purchase High Volume of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,481 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 394% compared to the average volume of 1,109 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $828.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

