iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Stock Price Down 3.2%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 48,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 575,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iPower in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iPower Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at $225,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at $2,192,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iPower in the second quarter valued at $5,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

