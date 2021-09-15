IRISnet Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.03 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $146.35 million and $12.03 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,037,907,710 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,497,880 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

