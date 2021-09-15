iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,301. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

