iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. 5,666,748 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

