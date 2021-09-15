iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $414,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 317,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,119,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. 2,315,051 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

