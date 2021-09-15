iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 454,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.