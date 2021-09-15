iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 72,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 944.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

