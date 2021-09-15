iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 126.6% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.