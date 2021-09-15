iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is Tlwm’s 3rd Largest Position

Tlwm decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 9.3% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tlwm owned 0.59% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $25,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,865,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 586.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 104,677 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,759,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. 26,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

