iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.62. 114,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

