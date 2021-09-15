iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $952,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.