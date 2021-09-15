iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period.

IYJ opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

