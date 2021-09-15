Ispolink 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.66 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Ispolink has traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar. Ispolink has a market cap of $7.21 million and $1.66 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00147409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.27 or 0.00857096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046696 BTC.

About Ispolink

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars.

