Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in IntriCon by 20.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in IntriCon by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IntriCon alerts:

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,184. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $193.31 million, a P/E ratio of 163.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IIN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.