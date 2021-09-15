Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 385 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 27.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 297.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 226,421 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,012 shares of company stock worth $658,664 over the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.