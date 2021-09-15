Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,525. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

