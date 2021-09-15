Isthmus Partners LLC Has $10.06 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $203.92. 11,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.55. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $207.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

