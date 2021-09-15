Isthmus Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.