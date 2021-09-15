Isthmus Partners LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. 570,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,756,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

