Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,379,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Booking by 90.9% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2,332.83. 2,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,208.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

