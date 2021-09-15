Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $5,612,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,148. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average of $131.93.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.