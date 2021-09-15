Isthmus Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.82. 1,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,908. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

