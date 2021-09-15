Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $489.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.