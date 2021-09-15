ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 535 ($6.99).

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.86. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 433.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 431.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.44.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

