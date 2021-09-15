ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.25.

ITMPF opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

