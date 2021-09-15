Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average is $163.20. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

