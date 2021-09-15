JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $77.90

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.90, but opened at $75.90. JD.com shares last traded at $76.22, with a volume of 100,699 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA decreased their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 261,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,218 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,113 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

