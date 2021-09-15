JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) PT Raised to GBX 1,300

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.04) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £11.87 billion and a PE ratio of 45.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 965.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 917.68. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

